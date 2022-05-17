Residents disturbed by yelling man

Some Dunedin residents were disturbed early today by a man running down a street yelling after crashing his car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 25-year-old man failed to navigate a corner on Taieri Rd about 3am.

He crossed the centre line and crashed into a parked car on the right side of the road before overcorrecting and crashing into a power pole and fence on the left side, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man got out of the car and ran down Wakari Rd yelling.

Several people called police because of the noise he was making.

The man was located by police and underwent breath and blood testing procedures.

The incident served as reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

