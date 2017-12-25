Review of council's pipe mistake

Jeffery St, in Andersons Bay, which has the wrong size water pipes. Photo: Tim Miller

How the wrong size wastewater pipe was laid in an Andersons Bay street will be reviewed by the Dunedin City Council.

A section of wastewater pipe in Jeffery St, installed as part of renewal work on water and wastewater pipelines, has to be relaid after the wrong size pipe was used.

The pipe has to be replaced because it was too small and water overflowed from it on to the road during heavy rain.

It is expected to cost the council about $95,000 to correct the error.

A council spokeswoman said it was reviewing how the mistake happened and would follow it up as needed.