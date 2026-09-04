Road users will need to plan around traffic management as important resurfacing work on the highway connecting Dunedin to Port Chalmers is done ahead of the busy cruise ship season.

From 6pm on Monday, September 14, only a single lane of traffic would be available at all times on State Highway 88/Sir John Thorn Dr from Sawyers Bay to Port Chalmers, the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised.

Temporary traffic lights and a 30km/h temporary speed limit would be in force for up to two weeks.

“SH88 is a critical route for access to Port Otago, freight movements, cruise ship visitors, and local communities - which is why maintaining the road to a good standard is essential,” a spokesman for NZTA said on Friday.

The work would be carried out 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it could be completed as quickly as possible and to minimise disruption.

It involved removing the existing road surface, rebuilding the pavement using new high-strength asphalt, and applying fresh road markings.

“The traffic management approach means that access for road users can be maintained while the work is done, but delays of up to 10 minutes and some traffic queueing may be experienced,” the spokesman said.

Part of Borlases Rd and Wickliffe Tce would also be affected.

Pedestrian access through the work area would be temporarily closed, with clearly signposted alternative routes provided. Occasional construction noise could also be expected, he said.

The timing of the work may be extended or postponed at any time due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

- Allied Media