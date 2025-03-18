Robber's midnight raid on liquor store with teen in tow

An alleged liquor burglar with a teenage accomplice assaulted four officers and was pepper sprayed in his bid to resist arrest.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Superliquor store in Princes St at 12.05am this morning after reports of a smash and grab.

A 32-year-old man with a 16-year old girl smashed the front window of the liquor store and made away with multiple bottles of alcohol.

About an hour later, police located the man with the assistance of CCTV footage.

He allegedly assaulted four arresting officers before being pepper sprayed.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court charged with burglary, resisting arrest and on four charges of assault.

Police were still working to locate the 16-year-old.

All of the assaulted officers were unharmed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

