'Rubbernecking' results in Dunedin crashes

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 11.46am yesterday a crash at the intersection of George St and Regent St between two cars was caused by rubbernecking at parked police cars.
Police units, who were attending a firearms callout, witnessed the crash.
The cars were towed and infringement notices would be issued, he said.
In an unrelated incident at 2.15pm on Castle St, a 71-year-old driver of a car was distracted by a rescue helicopter while driving on the Castle St one-way.
She did not see the car in front of her braking and rear ended it.
A patrol car in the next lane, a car behind, witnessed the crash.