Tuesday, 18 August 2020

9.55 am

'Rubbernecking' results in Dunedin crashes

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    It is thought the incident distracted a driver, resulting in a minor crash.
    "Rubbernecking" caused two crashes in Dunedin yesterday, but in both instances police were on hand to attend.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 11.46am yesterday a crash at the intersection of George St and Regent St between two cars was caused by rubbernecking at parked police cars.

    Police units, who were attending a firearms callout, witnessed the crash.

    The cars were towed and infringement notices would be issued, he said.

    In an unrelated incident at 2.15pm on Castle St, a 71-year-old driver of a car was distracted by a rescue helicopter while driving on the Castle St one-way.

    She did not see the car in front of her braking and rear ended it.

    A patrol car in the next lane, a car behind, witnessed the crash.

