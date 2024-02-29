Runaway trio rounded up after dodging police

Three runaway youths spent their afternoon fleeing police and allegedly shoplifting in Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to locate three youths who ran away from their youth facility yesterday afternoon.

When officers spotted the trio, they fled on foot from officers.

The trio then went into The Warehouse in Hillside Rd about 3pm where they allegedly stole screwdrivers.

Officers searching for the trio found them in South Dunedin.

Sgt Lee said police believed the youths were scoping the neighbourhood for a car to steal.

The screwdrivers were recovered and the three youths returned to the facility.

Youth Aid would follow up with the trio.

