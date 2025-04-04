Sandy Graham gets one year contract extension

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin City Council boss Sandy Graham will get another year in the role as councillors opted not to advertise the job or award her a two-year extension.

Ms Graham’s five-year contract as chief executive is due to expire in October this year and councillors had the choice of extending it for up to two years or starting a recruitment process to seek applications from the market.

After meeting yesterday councillors have voted to offer Ms Graham a one-year extension, effective from when her existing contract expires on October 12.

Mayor Jules Radich said in a statement he was delighted at the outcome.

“Ms Graham is a highly effective, skilled and very hard-working chief executive, and I’m delighted she will continue in the role."

Ms Graham said in a statement she was "really pleased".

“The last four and a half years have been incredibly challenging for everyone – including staff at the DCC – but I’m really proud of the results we’ve achieved so far, and I’m looking forward to continuing that good work.”

The incumbent chief executive headed off 50 applicants for the top job in 2020, beginning her five-year contract on October 12 that year.

Notable incidents since then included insulting her employers — Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and city councillors — such as by calling them "f...tards", sources said.

Ms Graham apologised and had since participated in a 360-degree survey to ensure improvement.

Her conduct was at one stage investigated by a King’s Counsel, but a three-person committee for the council never said publicly what the findings were and other councillors expressed frustration about lack of access to the investigator’s report.

- APL