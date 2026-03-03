Dunedin Wildlife Hospital vet nurse Emily Brewer tries to ply a replica penguin with a salmon at Dunedin's railway station yesterday.

The penguin is one of ten decorated models on display across Otago to highlight fundraising campaign Hīkoi o te Taoka — March of the Treasures.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Hospital general manager Suzanne Stephenson said the project was led by the Otago Shore and Land Trust, with the aim of raising awareness for the preservation and protection of endangered wildlife

"Everyone is working together to improve these outcomes for the species and great initiatives like this Hīkoi project helps fund the vital work we do to help save this species," she said.

People could donate to vote for their favourite penguin. The models would return to Dunedin next month, where they would be auctioned off.