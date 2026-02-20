St Hilda's Collegiate year 13 student Olivia Priemus, 17, models the school's 1920s uniform in front of her peers who are wearing uniforms from different eras. Photo: Peter McIntosh When St Hilda’s Collegiate was founded, the common belief was girls’ brains would not be able to cope with learning. One hundred and thirty years later, the Dunedin school is thriving and celebrating its rich history. It celebrated reaching the milestone by welcoming back former students and reflecting on years gone by. Principal Jackie Barron said the success of the school was testament to Sisters Etheleen and Geraldine who were sent from England by the Community of the Sisters of the Church to start the school in 1896. "At the time, there wasn’t common belief that girls needed an education. "[People believed] their brains wouldn’t cope with the learning. "So, the sisters really flew in the face of social norm." It was humbling for staff to be able to continue their legacy and live out their vision. Mrs Barron was happy with where the school was at present. She said the students achieved great NCEA results and the school’s buildings were being updated. "It’s a very positive, engaging place." The students had a strong sense of belonging to the school and they felt a connection with the girls who had gone to the school before them, she said. "They're standing on the shoulders of the girls who went before and so it's important they have that link to the past and they appreciate that they're part of something bigger than themselves." Mrs Barron said she was looking forward to seeing some of the school’s alumni at this weekend’s milestone celebrations. The school had been at the same site on the corner of Cobden St and Heriot Row since 1900. The school started with just 11 students and now had 450, its maximum.