School routes to stay as ORC cuts back buses

The bus hub in Great King St will display the Otago Regional Council’s reduced bus schedule, set to be introduced next week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

School bus routes will be maintained in spite of a cut-back in bus services, the Otago Regional Council says.

A reduced bus timetable will operate for at least one month in Dunedin and Queenstown, starting on Tuesday next week.

The council has said reduced bus services have become necessary as an already short-staffed fleet of drivers are knocked back by Covid-19 and winter illnesses, causing a flurry of cancellations.

The threshold for moving to a new schedule has been set at 10% of bus cancellations over three working days.

It was not clear the scale of the announced reduction in services.

However, transport manager Doug Rodgers said today the new timetable would maintain buses at key times as far as possible.

‘‘The move will mean some reductions to the service but should mean far fewer cancellations and allow for a more reliable service for passengers.

‘‘We have reviewed timetables with our transport providers to ensure our school services remain operational.’’

The council extended its bus routes to help children get to school earlier this year after commercial Dunedin bus company Otago Road Services ceased operation late last year in a move that left many pupils without a means of getting to school.

The reduced bus timetable would be in place seven days a week in Queenstown, the council said in a statement today.

In Dunedin, reduced timetable would only operate on weekdays, with weekend buses running as normal, the council said.

Updated timetable information would be available on the council website from tomorrow and could also be found on the Transit App and on electronic signage at the Dunedin bus hub.

The council urged people to check updated timetables before setting out on their trip in case of further cancellations.

The Orbus Dunedin and Queenstown Facebook pages would also carry any major updates about the networks.

ORC also has a free number where passengers can talk to someone about how this affects their particular journey. The number in Dunedin is 0800 672 8736 and in Queenstown 0800 672 8778.

People who use Total Mobility services - a subsidised service available to people who are unable to use public transport - should be aware that drivers could become unavailable at short notice, the ORC advised.

Total Mobility users are asked to contact their personal support networks to make a travel plan should their Total Mobility taxi be cancelled.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz