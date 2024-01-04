Sea lion pups a fair way from safety

Hiriwa on the Chisholm Links golf course. Photo: Giverny Forbes

A beachside Dunedin golf course has two vulnerable new residents - a pair of sea lion pups which were born on site.

Now the Department of Conservation is urging dogs be kept leashed on or near Chisholm Links golf course to protect the young creatures.

Drivers are also being urged to take extra care in the area.

Department of Conservation (Doc) Biodiversity Ranger Jim Fyfe said sea lion Hiriwa was no stranger to the golf course, having given birth to three previous pups at Chisholm.

Her latest offspring was born on January 2, with a little help from Doc staff after Hiriwa crossed Tahuna Rd near Tainui School trying to get further inland.

“Of course, if her pup had been born on the other side of Tahuna Rd it would have been a nightmare when Hiriwa started regularly crossing the busy road to forage.

“So after allowing her a good night’s sleep she was shepherded back to the golf course on the morning of New Year’s Eve, and thankfully settled down at a site she had previously pupped at."

The other sea lion gave birth not far from John Wilson Drive.

“Her one previous pup was unfortunately hit and killed by a car at Papanui Inlet in the winter of 2022, which highlights the importance of drivers being careful and looking out for sea lions.

“A 4-year-old male sea lion was also hit and killed by a car on boxing day. It’s not just the pups that are vulnerable so we’re asking drivers to slow down in areas where there are sea lions present.”

He said Doc had talked with the Chisholm Links management and Dunedin City Council about requiring all dogs to be kept on leads if they are being taken around or across the golf course over the next month.

Nine pups had been seen in the Dunedin region from Warrington to Ocean View this breeding season.

After staying with the pups for about a week, the mothers start leaving their pup alone while they forage at sea, Mr Fyfe said.

“These pups are not world-wise and only weigh 9-12 kg when first left alone, so they are particularly vulnerable to being picked up by larger dogs.”

Summer rangers had installed signs to alert people to the presence of sea lions, and DCC animal services would be patrolling John Wilson Drive and the golf course, he said.