Search continues after Liberton attack

Police at the scene last night. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin police are still searching for the man believed to have assaulted another person in Liberton.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing into the Wilkinson St incident, which left one person in hospital with a broken leg.

The wanted man was believed to have been wielding a knife.

Police swooped on the suburb of Liberton after the apparent assault last night.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report shortly after 7pm of a man with a knife in Wilkinson St and a victim with a broken leg.

Police were searching the area, she said.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene about 7.30pm yesterday and officers called for an ambulance and a dog team.

A car was parked in the middle of the street as an agitated person in the passenger seat remonstrated with officers.