Saturday, 8 September 2018

9.35 am

Search continues after Liberton attack

    By George Block
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police at the scene last night. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Police at the scene last night. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Dunedin police are still searching for the man believed to have assaulted another person in Liberton.

    A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing into the Wilkinson St incident, which left one person in hospital with a broken leg.

    The wanted man was believed to have been wielding a knife.

    Police swooped on the suburb of Liberton after the apparent assault last night.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report shortly after 7pm of a man with a knife in Wilkinson St and a victim with a broken leg.

    Police were searching the area, she said.

    There was a heavy police presence at the scene about 7.30pm yesterday and officers called for an ambulance and a dog team.

    A car was parked in the middle of the street as an agitated person in the passenger seat remonstrated with officers.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment