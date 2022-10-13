Serious crash outside Railway Station

One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and car outside Dunedin's Railway Station.

A spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Stuart and Castle Sts at 11pm yesterday.

She said one person has been seriously hurt and it is understood they are in a stable condition in hospital.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The remains of a burnt-out motorcycle could be seen on the footpath in front of the Railway Station and a car in the middle of the garden area this morning.

The area is cordoned off and security guards are helping to keep the scene clear.

Diversions have been in place and a scene examination will continue this morning, police said.