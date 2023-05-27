Serious crash overnight in South Dunedin

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating after a car hit a power pole in Melbourne St in South Dunedin early today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An investigation is under way following a serious crash in South Dunedin early today.

A police spokeswoman said she was unable to comment, other than to say it happened about 1.40am in Melbourne St, and that the Police Serious Crash Unit had been called in.

It is not known what injuries were received by the occupant(s).

The car appears to have lost control, skidded about 50m down the street, and crashed into a power pole.

Several crates of beer appear to have been flung from the car following impact.

The car and pole have received major damage and a crane was being used to keep the pole stable while police worked around the car.

Police hoped to give an update on the situation soon.

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz