One dead after driver fleeing police crashes in South Dunedin

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating after a car hit a power pole in Melbourne St in South Dunedin early today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One person is dead and three others are injured after their car crashed while they were fleeing police following a burglary in Dunedin overnight.

Around 1:25am, police were called to to reports of a burglary at a liquor store in Hillside Rd.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle of interest nearby and tried to stop it, but the driver refused and fled the scene, police said in a statement.

Less than a minute later, the vehicle crashed in Melbourne St.

It appears the driver lost control and the car skidded about 50m down the street and crashed into a power pole.

One of the five occupants – who are all in aged in their 20s - died at the scene.

Two were taken to hospital in serious condition, and one had minor injuries.

The car and pole received major damage and a crane was being used to keep the pole stable while police worked around the car.

Several crates of beer appeared to have been flung from the car following impact.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said police aimed to keep the community safe, and a tragic outcome like this is the last thing anyone wants.

“Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved – those in the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending police,” Superintendent Basham says.

“Our message to people is quite simple – if you are signalled to stop by police, then stop.

"The potential outcome is so much worse if you choose to flee.”

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz