An historic building described as a blight on the Invercargill city centre will finally be demolished three years after it was gutted by fire.

Six people were evacuated when the former Briscoes building in Dee St went up in flames after an electric blanket caught fire in September 2023.

A 10-year-old-boy was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering severe burns to his face and limbs.

The fate of the heritage-listed building, described as an eyesore by neighbouring businesses, has been in limbo amid wrangling over its protected status.

The outcome of a demolition hearing on October 15 has now sealed its fate.

Independent hearing commissioner Paula Costello has granted consent for demolition after hearing evidence on the building’s heritage significance, structural condition, options for retaining it and measures to manage the effects of demolition.

An electric blanket was the cause of the fire on a historic building in Invercargill’s CBD, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) manager says. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The building, which dates back to 1882, is listed as a Category 2 historic place by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and is protected under the Invercargill City District Plan.

Acting Invercargill mayor Grant Dermody said the news was a positive step.

“The building has been a blight on our city centre for the past three years, and we know its condition has had a significant impact on surrounding businesses and the wider area.

“It has been a long road to get to this point, and we understand the frustration around how long the process has taken. This is a positive step forward and provides a clear pathway towards a resolution. It is encouraging to see progress being made towards getting the site tidied up and moving this part of our city centre forward.”

The consent included a range of conditions governing the demolition process and future redevelopment of the site.

- Allied Media