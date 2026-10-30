The sentencing of a key player in a Wairarapa drug supply network is a blow to the distribution chain, police say.

Reuben Flutey, 34, received a 10-year, five-month sentence in the Wellington District Court last week after being convicted on 18 charges, including importing and supplying methamphetamine and participating in organised crime.

Police said Flutey was responsible for supplying millions of dollars' worth of methamphetamine across the country.

A Wairarapa CIB investigation ran from March 2023 to December 2024 and uncovered the network's operations.

Police seized nearly $200,000 worth of assets, including drugs, a classic car, motorbikes, jetskis and cash.

Four of Flutey's associates had also been sentenced, while another four were due to appear in court in November and December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Skoglund said methamphetamine and organised crime contributed significant harm to communities and destroyed families.

"There is no place in our region, or country, for behaviour like this, and offenders will be held to account," he said.