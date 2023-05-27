'What a waste for $300': Crash death after beer crates stolen

The crash occurred on Melbourne St early on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man died after fleeing police in a car with a group who had just burgled a South Dunedin bottle shop of six crates of beer.

The manager of Bottle-O Hillside Rd, who declined to be named, said it was tragic someone had died following the burglary.

“What a waste for $300,” he said.

Two others who were in the car that fled police are seriously injured. Police would not immediately confirm if it was the driver or a passenger who had died.

The manager said the group of five people, understood to be young men, broke into the store shortly after 1am Saturday using “three-foot bolt cutters”.

They fled after the store’s alarm activated, realised they had not stolen anything then returned to grab the beer crates, he said.

“We’ve got a shake-the-neighbourhood alarm,” he said.

Police were called to the burglary about 1.25am.

When they arrived they found a “vehicle of interest” nearby and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled the scene.

Less than a minute later, the car crashed in nearby Melbourne St, the statement said.

One of the five occupants died at the scene. Police did not say if it was a passenger or the driver, and The New Zealand Herald is seeking further comment.

The occupants of the car were all aged in their 20s.

Two of the survivors were hospitalised with serious injuries, while one had minor injuries.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the outcome was “the last thing anyone wants”.

“Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved, those in the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending police,” he said.

“Our message to people is quite simple – if you are signalled to stop by police, then stop.

“The potential outcome is so much worse if you choose to flee.”

A criminal investigation is under way and police have referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

- By George Block