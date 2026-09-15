Major road reconstruction on State Highway 1 south of Dunedin will trigger significant northbound closures starting next week.

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi (NZTA) works affect the stretch of highway between Henley and Allanton until December.

Two well-worn sections of SH1/Allanton-Waihola Rd were being repaired at Henley and Otokia, with work due to start on Monday, September 21.

Northbound lane closures were initially planned from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 6am and 6pm, until October 9 while preparation and work such as drainage is carried out.

From Monday, October 12, the northbound lane closures were scheduled to be in place 24-7 until early December so the road could be reconstructed.

A map of the northbound closures and the detour route available to road users. Photo: NZTA

The southbound lane would remain open with a 30kmh speed limit.

The road would be closed for northbound traffic from the intersection of SH1 and the Henley-Berwick Rd to the intersection of SH1 and SH86 at Allanton.

A detour for northbound traffic would take commuters through Henley-Berwick Rd, Centre Rd past Dunedin Airport onto SH86, before rejoining SH1 at Allanton.

This would add 2.8km, or about five minutes of travel time, to people’s journeys.

The two sections of work involve digging up and replacing the road’s surface and layers beneath it, finishing with new chipseal on top. This would result in a smoother, safer and more durable road surface with less need for future maintenance, NZTA said.

NZTA and roading crews would work with emergency services and residents to enable access they need.

Road users were encouraged to plan their journeys ahead and to take into account the extra travel time.

- Allied Media