Traffic travels about 30kmh on the northbound lane of the Southern Motorway at Green Island, Dunedin, yesterday. Roadworks in the area could end on Monday morning. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Roadworks on State Highway1 between Dunedin and Mosgiel could be finished before commuters head to work on Monday.

Roading crews have been particularly prominent near Green Island this week and resurfacing work has been carried out at night.

The work between the Abbotsford eastbound on-ramp and Carnforth St overbridge is due to be finished by 6am on Monday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Otago and Southland acting journey manager Graeme Hall said the resurfacing was routine, but higher-impact sites had to be milled out and replaced with new asphalt.

Work was occurring from 6pm to keep traffic disruption to a minimum on the busy highway, Mr Hall said.

Some resealing needed to happen during the day and this had been carried out off-peak as much as possible, he said.

Contractors were taking advantage of the warm, dry weather.

‘‘There has been a lot of highway maintenance under way in and around Dunedin recently,’’ Mr Hall said.

Resurfacing from Barnes Dr to the Glen happened yesterday and there would be single-lane closures and temporary speed restrictions today.

Near Allanton, resurfacing work would continue today and motorists could expect stop-go traffic management tomorrow.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz