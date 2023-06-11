Shattered glass strewn over Portsmouth Dr after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near Dunedin's Edgar Centre shortly before 4pm today.
The eastbound lane was closed due to a large amount of glass debris in the road.
It appeared the driver had not suffered injuries, but was taken to hospital, the spokeswoman said.
A witness said she did not see the crash, but heard a loud bang from inside the Edgar Centre.
He appeared "upset".
A passerby noted "a lot of 12-packs of Corona" among the shattered glass strewn across the road.
The car's rear right wheel had come off in the crash.
One witness said he saw the pickup round a slight bend in the road at speed and lose control before crashing into rocks at the edge of the road.