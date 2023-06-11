Shattered glass strewn over Portsmouth Dr after crash

The driver of a pickup truck has been taken to hospital after a crash in Portsmouth Dr that littered the road with shattered beer bottles, apparently thrown from the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near Dunedin's Edgar Centre shortly before 4pm today.

The eastbound lane was closed due to a large amount of glass debris in the road.

It appeared the driver had not suffered injuries, but was taken to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said she did not see the crash, but heard a loud bang from inside the Edgar Centre.

Emergency services sweep up glass and other debris after a crash in Portsmouth Dr this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The driver of the pickup truck -- a young man possibly in his 20s -- had been taken to a nearby St John ambulance.

He appeared "upset".

A passerby noted "a lot of 12-packs of Corona" among the shattered glass strewn across the road.

The car's rear right wheel had come off in the crash.

One witness said he saw the pickup round a slight bend in the road at speed and lose control before crashing into rocks at the edge of the road.