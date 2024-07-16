Shop fence bears brunt after slip of the foot

A 76-year-old Dunedin driver crashed into a convenience store fence after mistaking the accelerator for the brake.

The crash happened in Main South Rd, Green Island, at about 12pm yesterday.

The woman had ‘‘pressed the accelerator instead of the brake’’ and crashed her vehicle through the fence in the On the Spot carpark, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

No injuries were reported and no alcohol was involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

