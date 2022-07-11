Slideshow: Stadium full of fans for ABs v Ireland test

People from far and wide gathered at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night for the biggest rugby match the city has hosted in three years.

The All Blacks faced off against Ireland, resulting in a green and orange victory.

More than 28,000 fans showed up to watch the battle.

Regardless of the result, the event itself was part of the fun, with fans from both teams watching while dressed up in silly hats and waving their teams’ flags.

Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh was there to capture all the action and reaction.