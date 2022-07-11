Monday, 11 July 2022

Slideshow: Stadium full of fans for ABs v Ireland test

    Bursting at the seems ... The capacity crowd shows its support.
    Ireland supporter Sarah Wards (12), of Queenstown.
    Cheering on their team are (from left) Seth Lawlor (7), Lachlan Moore (6) and Violet Moore (5), of Gore.
    All Blacks fan Dave Horan, of Christchurch.
    Ireland fans (from left) Amy, Thomas and Sara Whitley.
    Dancers excite the crowd from the pitch.
    People from far and wide gathered at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night for the biggest rugby match the city has hosted in three years.

    The All Blacks faced off against Ireland, resulting in a green and orange victory.

    More than 28,000 fans showed up to watch the battle.

    Regardless of the result, the  event itself was part of the fun, with fans from both teams watching while dressed up in silly hats  and waving their teams’ flags.

    Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh was there to capture all the action and reaction.

     

     

