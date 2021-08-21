Smoke creates unique 'waves' over North Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wisps of smoke over North Dunedin have formed unusual wave-like clouds over the city this evening.
Weather enthusiast Paul Gorman believed they were likely formed due to a stable layer of air above the smoke, which stopped it from dispersing.
The motion of the wind coming over the area's hills then caused the unusual formations.
No major fires have been reported in the city today so the smoke was likely due to household heating.