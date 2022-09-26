Smoke prompts fire crew callouts in Dunedin

Smoke coming the toilets of a University of Otago building this morning turned out to be the result of an extractor motor burning out.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were reports of an electrical burning smell from about 9.20am.

An electrician was called in and the source of the problem was found.

About the same time, firefighters responded to smoke emerging from a boiler shed at Bayfield High School.

The caretaker was called and an engineer attended, Fenz said.