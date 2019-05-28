Snow on way for South as temperatures tumble

Queen's Birthday Weekend looks set to be a chilly one in the South, with snow expected on Dunedin's hills and inland Otago as a cold blast hits much of the country.

Temperatures are set to plummet by as much as 10degC in some parts of New Zealand as the wintry blast hits.

Forecaster WeatherWatch is warning Kiwis to enjoy the next two days of warmer than average weather because "it's about to change".

The late autumn storm will produce rain and heavy snow, with the worst of the weather to hit on Saturday.

Dunedin temperatures will fall by 11C from a high of 16C today to only 7C on Saturday with snow down to 400m and hail to sea level.

This will lead to Queenstown dropping from a high of 14C today to highs on Saturday and Monday of 5C with snow showers.

Christchurch will fall from a high of 19C today to only 9C on Saturday.

In the North Island, Auckland's forecast high could drop from 20C today to 13C on Saturday, while Hamilton will plunge to a daytime high of 12C.

The Bay of Islands will drop from a high of 22C tomorrow to 14C on Saturday.

"Hawke's Bay, arguably one of the more sheltered, sunnier and warmer regions ... will go from highs in the early 20Cs this week to a windy southerly on Saturday and weekend highs of only around 12," WeatherWatch said.

The forecast beyond this weekend's freeze was uncertain.