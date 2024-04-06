Spectacular crash at Beachlands Speedway

A car was catapulted into the air and over a safety fence after a crash at Dunedin’s Beachlands Speedway last night.

Video shows two cars making contact during a streetstocks race at the Waldronville race park.

One of the cars rolls before slamming into the safety fence. The second car then hits the first and is launched into the air and over the fence into a viewing area where it comes to rest on its roof.

The Pits Media described the crash on social media as a "huge incident".

Beachlands Speedway president Matt Stewart told The New Zealand Herald no-one was injured.

“The drivers were OK and no one from the public was hurt,” he said.

He said the incident would now be subject to a review by Speedway New Zealand.

However, he told the Herald there was nothing was wrong with the track conditions at the time.

Commenters on social media have praised Beachlands for its handling of the incident, and expressed amazement that the drivers escaped without injury.