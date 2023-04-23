Speed bumps urged after parked cars hit

A BMW driving fast enough for airbags to be deployed crashed into two parked cars in Tedder St. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Luck is not on the side of the family of South Dunedin resident Wayne White.

Mr White was woken at about 4am on Saturday last week by his son Mark White.

"I had a call from my son to say that his car had been written off. Now he lives over in Ravensbourne and I thought ‘Oh do you want me to come over’."

But his son said it was a second car he owned that was parked in front of his father’s home.

"So I got dressed, went out and there is the car slammed into my son’s car."

A grey BMW had crashed into his son’s car, Mr White said.

Mr White’s own car was parked in front of his son’s and both had been pushed forward about 2m by the force of the crash.

The BMW had struck at enough speed for both airbags to be deployed, and Mr White said alcohol and the smell of drugs was apparent in the car.

The windscreen was also cracked and Mr White speculated it was from a head hitting and breaking the glass.

He wanted to know what would happen to the BMW which on Wednesday was still in front of his home.

This was not the first time his family had experienced a crash in Tedder St.

About two years ago almost the exact same event happened, this time a speeding vehicle crashed into his daughter’s car which was parked outside his home, again affecting Mr White’s car which was parked in front of his daughter’s.

"It was over $20,000 to get both cars fixed."

Mr White said Tedder St, which runs between Queens Drive and Bay View Rd, was like a "landing strip".

He wants the council to install speed bumps on the road.

"What it needs is a judder bar at both ends to stop this crap."

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the investigation was ongoing, and driver was yet to be located and spoken to.

The crash occurred about 3am and police were called at that time.

The vehicle remained on Tedder St as police did not have the power to remove it as it was not sought (not stolen).

In this circumstance it was the owner’s responsibility to move it, he said.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said the council had powers to remove vehicles (including abandoned vehicles) but they first needed to be formally declared as abandoned.

The process the council had to follow was set out in the Local Government Act and could take several weeks.

"Once a vehicle is reported to us, we need to write to the last registered owner advising their vehicle has been reported as abandoned.

"If we cannot locate the registered owner, the vehicle can then be declared abandoned and impounded."

If the vehicle remained unclaimed despite advertising, the council could then dispose of it via a tender process that sought to cover costs, the spokesperson said.

