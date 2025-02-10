Speeding rider's motorbike impounded

A motorcyclist clocked going 62km above the legal limit in Dunedin told police he wasn't aware how fast he had been going.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a motorbike was checked being ridden at 142kmh in an 80kmh zone on Caversham Valley Rd on Saturday morning.

When the 36-year-old rider was stopped in Crawford St, he admitted to speeding but and said he did not realise how fast he was going.

His bike was impounded and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

He was also summonsed to appear in court.

About 9.35pm on Sunday, a woman crashed her car into a man’s car when she pulled into his lane in Caversham Valley Rd without checking her blind spot.

There were no injuries or alcohol involved but the man's car blocked the intersection because its airbags had gone off.