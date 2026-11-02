Police are warning Subaru owners to be vigilant as nearly 30 vehicles of that brand have been targetted by thieves in the wider Dunedin area.

Though many of the vehicles stolen over recent months had been recovered, Inspector Sam Ramsay, of Otago Coastal Police, said the offending was frustrating and disruptive for victims.

"Having your vehicle stolen can have a significant impact on people's daily lives, and we know these incidents cause considerable inconvenience and stress.”

Since August this year, he said police had recorded almost 30 incidents involving stolen Subarus throughout the Otago Coastal area - with a noticeable increase last month.

"Offenders are targeting Subaru vehicles, and we want to remind people to take steps to help protect their vehicles wherever possible," Insp Ramsay said.

"It's unacceptable, and while we're actively following a number of leads, we also rely on information from the public to help identify those responsible.”

Thieves were picking vehicles parked on public streets, particularly in residential areas, he said.

"In many cases there is little or no sign of forced entry, with offenders exploiting known vulnerabilities in some vehicle models."

Police are encouraging people to:

• Park vehicles off-street or in a locked garage, where possible.

• Consider using a steering wheel lock, immobiliser, alarm or other visible security device.

• Always lock your vehicle, even when parked at home.

• Report suspicious behaviour around parked vehicles immediately.

Insp Ramsay said police were working to identify those responsible and bring them to account.

"If you see suspicious behaviour around vehicles, please let police know. Information from members of the public can be crucial in helping us identify offenders and prevent further thefts.

"While many of the vehicles have been recovered, we remain concerned about the risk posed by stolen vehicles being driven on our roads.

"Simple security measures can make a vehicle less attractive to offenders and may prevent a theft from occurring."

Anyone who saw suspicious activity was encouraged to get in touch with police.

If the incident was occurring at the time, call 111 immediately.

Information after the event could be reported via 105 online or by phoning 105.

- Allied Media