ODT Racing Chat, brought to you by Fred's Fencing, was out at Wingatui Racecourse to preview the year’s big race event, the Melbourne Cup.

I chatted with Saff, marketing and comms guru for Otago Racing, who gave us a rundown of all the activities for patrons from 11.30am on Thursday.

She assures me there are still plenty of tickets available even if the corporates are bursting at the seams.

Paul Dwyer and Otago Racing Club's track and facilities manager Blake Prince. Image: Allied Media

Fashion in the Field, brought to you by Dakota, is back and bigger than ever.

Otago Racing’s track and facilities manager Blake Prince tips us into a few racecourse certainties, guarantees the track’s in great condition - and the weather will be a pleasant surprise.

And just as we were pacing, I tripped over young apprentice Cooper Stumbles, down from Te Akau, who has some handy rides and casts his eyes over the most promising.

So stay with us - it could put you in the winner’s circle.