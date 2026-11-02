Netball New Zealand says key elements of a proposed private domestic league changed from the original terms agreed with investors Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams, ultimately prompting its board to pull the plug on the deal.

RNZ revealed on Friday Netball NZ had abandoned plans to privatise the elite competition, just eight weeks after signing a non-binding term sheet with the high-profile Auckland couple.

The collapse of the deal has blindsided players already facing months of uncertainty over their professional futures, but the national body says it is already working on an alternative pathway to ensure an elite domestic competition can go ahead in 2027.

Mowbray and Williams said they were devastated by the decision, claiming they had been given no explanation for Netball NZ's decision to walk away.

However, speaking to RNZ on Monday, Netball NZ chief executive Jennah Wootten said it had become clear that, "despite throwing everything we could at this negotiation process", an agreement could not be reached.

She said the "principles and objectives" Netball NZ had established at the beginning of the process, and which were reflected in the term sheet, needed to remain central to any final agreement.

"A number of the things that I talked about when the term sheet was signed in regards to features of the likely future arrangement had shifted," Wootten said.

"Some of those shifts were okay and some of those shifts the Netball New Zealand board felt comfortable with, but others the board did not feel comfortable with."

Mowbray and Williams emerged as potential saviours of the sport's elite competition earlier this year, offering a lifeline with a proposal to establish a privately owned franchise league.

Originally pitched for 2028, the plan was accelerated to allow a minimum five-team competition to launch in 2027. The proposed league was intended to bring much-needed private investment into a competition Netball NZ could no longer afford to run in its existing form.

After weighing up its options, Netball NZ announced at the beginning of September that it had selected the Mowbray-Williams proposal as its preferred option, with the parties signing a non-binding term sheet.

At the time of the announcement, Netball NZ said the investors would hold the licence for the competition and its franchises, while the national body would retain a governance role on the board established to oversee the new league.

Wootten declined to elaborate on the specific areas of disagreement, pointing to confidentiality agreements between the parties. But she said the board had a responsibility to put the future of the sport, its participants and players ahead of the difficulties involved in ending negotiations.

"Ultimately that was all about ensuring the strong, safe future of netball in this country and you've got to make these decisions with the best long-term interests of the sport and the participants and the players at the heart."

RNZ has sought comment from Williams and Mowbray on whether they agree with Netball NZ's characterisation of negotiations.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray. Photo: RNZ

Another blow for players

For players, the collapse of the deal marks another emotional twist in a prolonged period of uncertainty about their futures.

Just as it appeared elite netball had been thrown a lifeline through the Mowbray-Williams proposal, the sudden reversal has left them back where they started - with no certainty over what next season will look like.

The uncertainty is particularly acute for some of New Zealand's leading players, with several current Silver Ferns still without contracts for next season.

They include Peta Toeava, Martina Salmon, Parris Mason and injured defender Catherine Hall. Several recent internationals, including Phoenix Karaka, Maia Wilson and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, are also uncontracted.

Netball NZ Players Association boss Pippa Moore told RNZ on Friday the players were "devastated" by the decision, and said she was disappointed the association had not been directly informed before news of the collapse emerged.

Wootten also expressed regret that players found out about the collapse of the deal through media reports, rather than directly from Netball NZ.

She said players were always intended to be the first group informed once negotiations with Mowbray and Williams had concluded, but confidential information was leaked, changing how events unfolded on Friday.

"What is disappointing is how players have learnt of this decision. It is enormously regrettable that they have been hurt in the process.”

She said her priority was now connecting with those most affected and reassuring them the decision had been made with their best interests, and those of the sport, at heart.

Netball NZ revisits plan A

Netball NZ says it is already working on an alternative pathway for 2027, revisiting an option it explored earlier this year before settling on the private investment proposal.

Wootten said the organisation had been working with zones and teams over the weekend to reassess the options, building on work that began several months ago.

"We have progressed re-looking at that to see what options we have for 2027, and [we're] looking forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks," she said.

Wootten would not be drawn on how confident Netball NZ was that the alternative model could be up and running in time for next season, but said establishing an elite domestic competition was an absolute priority.

"Both Netball New Zealand and the zones and teams know how important an elite domestic competition is to the netball pathway in this country."

She said the organisation was working hard to ensure players had a strong future in New Zealand.