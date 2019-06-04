Sportsmanship the winner on a perfect day

It was a tale of two days for the organisers of the annual Taieri Seven-A-Side tournament.

It was originally set down for Sunday, but freezing conditions meant it was postponed until yesterday.

Taieri Junior Rugby Club president Tim Guthrie said there could not have been more of a contrast.

"When we looked at the weather gods on Friday, we thought 'what are we trying to do trying to run it this weekend'. But we made the right call to postpone it for a day and couldn't have asked for a better winter day, really.''

Only one team had to pull out of the tournament because its coaches had other rugby commitments and otherwise the tournament went off without a hitch, Mr Guthrie said.

"We had our teams from outside the region still turn up and had a good day of footy. It was pretty much a perfect day and sportsmanship was really the winner on the day, which is the way it should be for junior sport.''

Results - U13: Taieri Blue 1, Clutha 2. U12: Alhambra Union 1, Pirates White 2. U11: Eastern 1, Taieri Gold 2. U10: Taieri Gold 1, Dunedin Thresher Sharks 2. U9: Green Island Gold 1, Pirates Whitepointers 2. U8: Southern, Taieri Gold 1. U7: Green Island Gold 1, Green Island Black 2. Girls: Green Island 1, Taieri 2.