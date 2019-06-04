Tuesday, 4 June 2019

Sportsmanship the winner on a perfect day

    By Tim Miller
    After freezing weather forced organisers to postpone the annual Taieri Seven-A-Side tournament, players, coaches and supporters were given almost perfect weather to play rugby in yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH
    Reaching out in vain is Zingari Richmond U9 player Brooke Ratten-Johnson (8) as she tries to catch Pirates player Lucas Kramis (8).
    Supporters and parents provide encouragement from the sidelines.
    Celebrating a victory are the Green Island Grizzlies U13 girls team, winners of the girls' competition.
    Alhambra Union player Jessy Lawrence (11) uses a technique more at home in the gymnasium than the rugby field to help her warm up.
    Able to free his arms, Clutha U12 player Regan McDonald is able to offload the ball to a waiting team-mate while Taieri player Caleb Walker gallantly tries to tackle him to the ground.
    With nothing but open space in front of her, Zingari Richmond U11 player Olive Costa (11) races towards the try line.
    Keeping warm before hitting the paddock is Alhambra Union player Ollie Fisher (10).
    Zingari Richmond U11 player Ratana Jah Kahukura (11) juggles the ball as Alexandra's Alex Scott (10) watches.

    It was a tale of two days for the organisers of the annual Taieri Seven-A-Side tournament.

    It was originally set down for Sunday, but freezing conditions meant it was postponed until yesterday.

    Taieri Junior Rugby Club president Tim Guthrie said there could not have been more of a contrast.

    "When we looked at the weather gods on Friday, we thought 'what are we trying to do trying to run it this weekend'. But we made the right call to postpone it for a day and couldn't have asked for a better winter day, really.''

    Only one team had to pull out of the tournament because its coaches had other rugby commitments and otherwise the tournament went off without a hitch, Mr Guthrie said.

    "We had our teams from outside the region still turn up and had a good day of footy. It was pretty much a perfect day and sportsmanship was really the winner on the day, which is the way it should be for junior sport.''

    Results - U13: Taieri Blue 1, Clutha 2. U12: Alhambra Union 1, Pirates White 2. U11: Eastern 1, Taieri Gold 2. U10: Taieri Gold 1, Dunedin Thresher Sharks 2. U9: Green Island Gold 1, Pirates Whitepointers 2. U8: Southern, Taieri Gold 1. U7: Green Island Gold 1, Green Island Black 2. Girls: Green Island 1, Taieri 2.

