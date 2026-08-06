Work continues to replace and upgrade St Clair Esplanade’s seafront stretch of handrails.

The almost 500m-long balustrade at the top of the Esplanade seawall is being replaced in 30m stages with a polished high-grade stainless steel version, resistant to further corrosion and rusting.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the project, budgeted at $655,000, was expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Before work began in April, council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said there were sections where the existing railing had corroded, posing a potential hazard.

St Clair Esplanade's fence rails are being replaced with a polished high-grade stainless steel version. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A small amount of protective scaffolding would be placed along the top of the seawall beside each section being swapped out.

The design of the balustrades and framing would remain the same, although there will be an increase in height to reflect regulation updates. — Allied Media