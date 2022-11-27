St Kilda home badly damaged in blaze

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A St Kilda house has been badly damaged in a fire.
Plumes of smoke from the Grove St blaze could be seen from across South Dunedin around noon today.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said Fenz was alerted to the fire by multiple calls about 11.45am.
On arrival, firefighters found a well-involved fire at the rear of the wooden single-storey house, she said.
Four fire trucks from St Kilda, Lookout Point, Dunedin and Roslyn remain in attendance about 1.30pm.
A fifth Dunedin truck had since departed, she said.