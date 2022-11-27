St Kilda home badly damaged in blaze

Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls alerting them to the blaze. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A St Kilda house has been badly damaged in a fire.Plumes of smoke from the Grove St blaze could be seen from across South Dunedin around noon today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said Fenz was alerted to the fire by multiple calls about 11.45am.

On arrival, firefighters found a well-involved fire at the rear of the wooden single-storey house, she said.

Four fire trucks from St Kilda, Lookout Point, Dunedin and Roslyn remain in attendance about 1.30pm.

A fifth Dunedin truck had since departed, she said.



