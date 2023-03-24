St Kilda wire fire 'suspicious'

Emergency services have responded to a suspicious fire where wire was being burned in St Kilda.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to reports of Victoria Rd due to reports of a pile of electrical wire being set on fire about 3.55pm today.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel and police were called due to the nature of the incident, which had been coded as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended due to someone behaving in a suspicious manner and it was anticipated investigations would be ongoing.

