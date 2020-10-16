Friday, 16 October 2020

Updated 6.12 pm

Street cordoned off after gunshot concerns

    Police man a cordon in the Dunedin suburb of Wakari. Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Reports of possible gunshots prompted police to cordon off a Dunedin street this afternoon but it appears the noise was from fireworks being set off.

    A spokeswoman said police received a report of loud bangs - "possible gunshots" - in the Chapman St area of Wakari about 5.15pm. 

    She said part of Chapman St was cordoned off, and an ODT reporter at the scene said there were three police cars at the intersection of Chapman and Lynn Sts.

    A woman said she saw fireworks going off in the area, and police later said their inquiries suggested the noise was from fireworks.

     

