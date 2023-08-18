Streets cut out in Ocean Grove-Ross Creek route

The new Ocean Grove-Ross Creek route will start on September 4. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Changes to a Dunedin bus route will provide better access to sports venues and less time on some residential streets, the Otago Regional Council says.

Following consultation, the change affects Route 3 (Ocean Grove-Ross Creek) in the Tainui and St Kilda suburbs.

"Nearly 75% of residents were in favour of the route change," the ORC said today.

Buses will start running the new route, which travels direct down Victoria Rd, on September 4.

The bus will no longer run on Cavell St or Marlow St.

New stops will be located in Victoria Rd, Culling St and Royal Crescent.

“During the Safer Schools upgrades in 2020 we detoured the bus along Victoria Road and Culling Street, and found this worked well at the time,” ORC manager transport, Lorraine Cheyne, said.

“Changing the route permanently will mean fewer buses on residential streets and better access for accommodation providers and sports venues on Victoria Road.”

The solid yellow line on the map shows the new route for the Route 3 bus which will start on September 4. Image: ORC

New Route 3

• Route 3 buses in both directions will no longer use Marlow St and Cavell St.

• Instead, the bus will go directly down Culling St from Culling Park and then turn left onto Victoria Rd, on its way to Tainui.

• On the return journey, the bus will continue slightly further along Victoria Rd, past Culling St, turning right up Royal Crescent.

• School pupils at Musselburgh, Tainui and Tahuna Normal Intermediate will have good access to the buses.