Strong winds are set to buffet coastal Southland, Clutha and Otago, including Dunedin, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, MetService says.

A 16-hour strong wind watch has been issued for coastal Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, as well as Rakiura/Stewart Island, from 4pm Saturday until 8am Sunday.

It is being driven by a front, embedded in a very strong west to southwest flow, that is expected to move over the South Island overnight.

West to southwest winds may approach severe gale force in exposed places.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for inland parts of Otago, Southland and Canterbury.

Mountain passes, including Milford Rd, Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass (SH8), Arthur’s Pass (SH73) and Lewis Pass (SH7) are all expected to see snow overnight Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday morning.