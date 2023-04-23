Strong winds, snow showers for parts of South

A cold snap's coming, with strong winds set to buffet parts of the South from the early afternoon, while snow showers are forecast to affect alpine roads from late tonight.

MetService says a cold front is moving across the lower South Island this afternoon followed by a period of southwest gales, some of which may be severe.

The forecaster has issued a strong wind watch for coastal Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha from 2pm until 11pm, and for Dunedin from 5pm until 6am tomorrow. West to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

The higher parts of the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, is expected to be affected by snow showers from 10pm today until 9am tomorrow, with up to 3cm of snow settling above about 800 metres.

Further south, snow showers were also forecast for the Milford Road (State Highway 94). These may affect the highway near the Homer Tunnel from 10pm today until 6am tomorrow, with 1cm to 2cm of snow forecast to settle above about 800 metres.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the wintry weather was being caused by a cold front moving across the lower South Island.

“With that cold front, there’s a lot of cold air following it - which is what’s triggering those two road snowfall warnings.”

Motorists driving those routes should be mindful of the weather conditions, he said, and ensure they had snow chains.

“If you’re not confident driving in it, then don’t until it’s calmed down.”

Thunderstorm warning

There may be thunderstorms for the far south of Fiordland and Stewart Island from late afternoon.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms about the remainder of Fiordland, as well as coastal parts of Southland and Clutha from this evening.

The front was forecast to further move up the country tomorrow, bringing cooler temperatures to the North Island early next week.

- ODT Online and NZ Herald