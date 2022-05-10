Surf lifesaving club camera vandals slammed

Members of a Dunedin surf lifesaving club have blasted the ‘‘dumb and reckless’’ youths caught on tape vandalising one of its CCTV cameras.

The incident happened about 9.50pm last Wednesday.

St Kilda Surf Lifesaving Club asset manager Cam Third said he discovered the damage when he logged in to view camera footage and found one was on an unusual angle.

He reviewed the footage for about half an hour before he saw the shadow of a person crawling across the clubhouse roof.

The person reached down and fiddled with the camera, before kicking it off the wall.

Footage from other cameras showed the vandal had arrived at the clubhouse with an accomplice and a Neuron scooter.

Two youths are caught on St Kilda Surf Lifesaving Club CCTV moments before they intentionally damaged a camera. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The duo, who spend about 10 minutes at the scene, appeared to spend time gazing at the water before the attack on the security camera was launched.

Mr Third found the incident ‘‘quite strange’’, because before the vandal broke the camera they had also spent about 10 seconds looking straight into the lens of another CCTV camera.

While the person was on the roof damaging the camera, two cars had driven past.

Mr Third believes the drivers might have seen the vandal. There had been a significant reaction to the post on social media, and several people had messaged the page believing they might know the offenders.

He believed the vandals were ‘‘dumb, reckless and without regard for community services’’ and hoped they were caught.

