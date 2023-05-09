Suspended driver crashes, blames windscreen fog

A suspended driver blamed her fogged-up windscreen after she crashed into a parked car in St Kilda early today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened in Young St about 1.25am.

The 36-year-old driver then left the scene, driving her heavily damaged vehicle home.

"Police went to her home address and spoke to her.

"She admitted to driving and her explanation was that her vision was impaired due to the windscreen fogging up."

Snr Sgt Bond said she had been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court for driving while suspended, and her car had been impounded.

"This is a reminder that as we come into winter, motorists are reminded to ensure that they have a clear windscreen before driving off, so that they have good visibility on the road."