'Suspicious' fire near Sea Scouts hall

    Emergency services were called to deal with bushes on fire in the Dunedin suburb of Musselburgh this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said multiple reports were received about the blaze in Shore St, near the Andy Bay Sea Scouts Hall, about 2.20pm.

    Two crews from St Kilda and Dunedin Central stations attended.

    No damage to structures occurred and the fire, which measured about 4m by 8m, was easily brought under control.

    It is being treated as suspicious.

    Police attended the scene and assisted with traffic management, she said.

    A police spokesman said they would be making initial inquiries.

