Emergency services attended a house fire in Oxford St this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A house fire in South Dunedin today is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were called out to the Oxford St property at 12.55pm.

Two units, one from St Kilda and one from Dunedin City, attended.

The crews got the blaze under control at 1.25pm.

The cause of the fire was currently unknown and it was being treated as suspicious.

