Monday, 28 March 2022

Swim pair, rescuer taken to hospital

    By Oscar Francis
    St Kilda beach yesterday. Photo Gregor Richardson
    St Kilda Beach. File photo Gregor Richardson
    Three people were were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after large waves overwhelmed two swimmers in Dunedin yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said two men in their mid 20s were caught out by large swells at St Kilda Beach about 6.10pm.

    They were rescued by two other beachgoers and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    One of the rescuers, a 23-year-old man, was also taken to the emergency department for observation, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended.

    Two patients were admitted to hospital — one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, she said.

