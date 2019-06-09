'Awful' tunnel to get face-lift

Kowhai House and Roof Painting Otago owner Scott Campbell and Greater Green Island Community Network community worker Amanda Reid are part of a team behind a bid to beautify the Runciman St tunnel. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A project has been launched to give an "awful'' tunnel linking Abbotsford and Green Island a face-lift.

Greater Green Island Community Network community worker Amanda Reid said the Runciman St tunnel was covered in graffiti.

The 30m-long tunnel, which runs under the Southern Motorway, was "busy''.

Keep Dunedin Beautiful funded the painting of a mural in the tunnel in 2010 but the coating of anti-graffiti paint had stopped being effective last year and the graffiti had got "progressively worse - it's awful''.

To help with the project, Kowhai House and Roof Painting Otago owner Scott Campbell said he would prepare the tunnel walls for a new mural, at no cost.

He said he offered to help with the community project "because I believe in giving back a little bit''.

Ms Reid said the plan was to contract Dunedin artist Jonathan Waters to work with youth in the Greater Green Island area to paint a new mural together.

The network was working to raise $6000 to cover the cost of the project, including paying Mr Waters for his time teaching youth how to design a mural and painting it with them.

The Greater Green Island Business Association had given $400 and funding applications had been lodged with trusts.

"If any local businesses or people want to help out, get in touch.''

