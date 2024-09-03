Taking it in his strides

A man stuffed craft beer down his trousers in a bid to smuggle it out of a Dunedin supermarket after allegedly speeding in a stolen car, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Pak’nSave Dunedin, in Hillside Rd, at 1.30pm yesterday.

A 22-year-old man had entered the store and was seen by security "putting craft beer down his pants", Snr Sgt Bond said.

When confronted, the man became aggressive and ran off before hitting a security guard four times on the arm and threatening to kill them.

Officers arrested the man in King Edward St and discovered cannabis in his possession.

Further inquiries revealed that at 8.40am that morning, the man had been stopped after travelling at speeds of 136kmh on the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd (State Highway 1) north of Dunedin.

He was issued an infringement notice, but later in the day Snr Sgt Bond said the same vehicle was reported as stolen.

Police were also advised of a burglary at a home in Edinburgh St, Waikouaiti, where the vehicle was seen leaving from.

The man told police he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

He would appear in court today charged with common assault, shoplifting, threats to kill, possession of cannabis, burglary and receiving stolen property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The security guard was uninjured.