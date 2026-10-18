Initial consultation about a proposed amenity upgrade in Brighton, on Dunedin’s south coast, is to close this week.

A letter was sent to the community late last month seeking feedback on what people would like to see included in the project.

Dunedin City Council staff are set to be available to discuss the project at 3pm on Monday outside Brighton’s dairy and cafe.

In August, Brighton went to the head of the council’s queue for neighbourhood centre upgrades, replacing Wakari after mixed feedback to plans there.

The applicable programme is aimed at improving amenities in public spaces in Dunedin’s commercial centres outside the central business district.

For Brighton, council staff considered there was an opportunity to create greater amenity in Brighton Rd near the dairy, cafe and boat hire to the north of the bridge over Otokia Creek.

After the conclusion of this week’s initial consultation, there will be a subsequent chance next month for the community to provide feedback on a concept design.

Community consultation on an upgrade in Middlemarch is to start in late January next year.