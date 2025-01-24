Tapping into local style for world stage

A tap trio is taking Dunedin's unique technique to the world stage. A tap trio is taking Dunedin's unique technique to the world stage.

Dunedin tap dancers (from left) Amelia Ross, 22, Felipe Green-Santos, 14, and Hermione Sparks, 14, are ready to put their best foot forward as part of the first tap-dance team selected to represent New Zealand at the IDO world championships, in Prague, in October.

The trio competed at a qualifying event in Wellington last year and they were picked along with eight other dancers from across the country.

Miss Ross said despite their ages, the trio already had nearly 30 years of experience between them.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH They said they normally only practised for about 30 minutes a day, but would tap during everyday life.

All three of them said they frequently found themselves tap-dancing down supermarket aisles.

Miss Ross said she was keen to incorporate the Dunedin musical theatre-influenced style with a more technical style to compete against her overseas counterparts.

Felipe was looking to knuckle down with his tap coach and come up with a more technical routine and Hermione was on the hunt for a choreographer from overseas to help her create something fit for the world stage.