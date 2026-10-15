A Dunedin grandmother got a nasty surprise when she discovered her own grandson had allegedly taken off with her car.

Her 14-year-old grandson had nicked the keys to her vehicle and driven off about 8.20am on Monday, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

The teenager then proceeded to swing by four of his friend’s houses and take them on a joyride around the city.

Their escapades led to multiple driving complaints from various members of the public.

Eventually, the carload of teenagers headed to Trinity Catholic College, where they attempted to do doughnuts on the field.

When police arrived on scene, the teenagers all scattered.

They were quickly found with the help of the dog squad.

The four passengers were all taken home by police and the driver was arrested, charged and bailed to appear in Dunedin Youth Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz